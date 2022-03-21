New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir during his playing days is known to be an aggressive cricketer and has even said about all the on-field confrontation he had that he likes the competitive nature of those contests and sometimes one has to do it for the team as a leader. Gambhir now the mentor of IPL newbie Lucknow Super Giants has gone downtown memory lane to share few of his school fights he experienced as a student.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2022 News Updates, Mar 21: Taskin Ahmed Likely to Replace LSG's Mark Wood - Reports

The former KKR captain said that he was even suspended for two months due to the 'lot of fights' in school.

"I've got into a lot of fights in school… In 12th standard, when every kid wants to go to school, attend the last days, and I was playing Ranji Trophy as well – I got suspended for two months. I straightaway sat in the board exams after that. Even my prefect badge was taken away. We had gone to Mayo College and were playing this ITSC tournament and we got into a fight with DPS," Gambhir told to Jatin Sapru in his YouTube Channel.

The 2012 and 2014 IPL winner also shared an anecdote from ‘Oman House’ when he and his mates left the headmaster of the house crying.

“We also did another thing which I now realize was very wrong. As kids you are full of fervour. We were staying in Oman House. The man on whose name that House was built, had brought a huge portrait with a massive frame from Oman. At night, we had a shoe fight with spikes and all and ruined that picture. The headmaster of that House starting crying,” Gambhir recalled.