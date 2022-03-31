LSG vs CSK Live Streaming IPL 2022

Mumbai: The Chennai Super Kings would be nursing a humiliation from the Kolkata Knight Riders which they had to bear in the first game. Ravindra Jadeja's first outing as CSK skipper wasn't great and he knows that too. But the best thing about that ga,e fr Chennai was the form of legend MS Dhoni as he hit his first-ever IPL fifty in three seasons to pull CSK out of an impossible position to get to a fighting total. It is on MSD that CSK would rely on along with Moeen Ali who comes back in this match, to take them over the line for the first time this season. On the other hand, KL Rahul too had a nightmarish start with the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants as he was out for a first-ball duck. His team was in all sorts of trouble at 29-4 in the fifth over before Deepak Hooda youngster Ayush Boadini hit respective fifties to get the LSG side to a respectable total of 158 in 20 overs. The bowling was also up to the mark as the LSG fought tooth and nail and had it not been for a bad decision of giving Deepak Hooda the third over and not bowling Dushmantha Chameera his full quota of overs, the result of the match they lost in the last over might have been different. Thus in this match, both Rahul and Jadeja would look to give their all to get the result in their favour.