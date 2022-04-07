Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming IPL 2022

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two enormously gifted cricketers, earmarked as future India captains will be showcasing their tactical acumen when newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Thursday.

Rahul and Pant, both match-winners in their own rights even with the bat, will like to seize the initiative in these early rounds.

IPL is a great platform where a good exhibition of meticulous homework, informed decision making with a dash of punt at critical junctures will hold any leader in good stead.

India will be playing a lot of cricket in next few years and with national captain Rohit Sharma’s workload management is paramount, Rahul and Pant will both like to make a strong case for themselves going into the future.

And hence, the availability of the dashing David Warner for Capitals and the dependable Marcus Stoinis for LSG will certainly add to the depth of the playing XIs and bolster the competitive edge. Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of LSG vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The LSG vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 7th April, Thursday.

Where is the LSG vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The DC vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the LSG vs DC Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between LSG vs DC will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

LSG vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman