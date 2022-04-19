Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming IPL 2022

KL Rahul's elegance and Quinton de Kock's flamboyance will be pitted against the finishing skills of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell when Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the IPL here on Tuesday.

LSG and RCB head into the match after wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, respectively and both teams, who have eight points from six outings, would be keen to continue their winning streak.

Up against the second-placed Super Giants, RCB will need to address their top-order woes. While skipper Faf du Plessis has failed to fire since the opening game, opener Anuj Rawat has looked scratchy.

Virat Kohli continues to have a frustrating season. Despite looking in good form, the former RCB captain has failed to get the big runs.

What are the timings of LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 19 April Tuesday.

Where is the LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the LSG vs RCB Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between LSG vs RCB will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

LSG vs RCB Possible Playing 11:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood