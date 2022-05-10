Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match 57 Live Streaming

Pune: On a slippery slope after back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth here on Tuesday. The two new entrants are having a dream run in their maiden season.Also Read - IPL 2022: David Miller and Rahul Tewatia Won't Save Gujarat Titans Every Time Says Aakash Chopra Ahead of LSG vs GT

While Gujarat led the points table for most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side’s winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week. Also Read - IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: This Year's New Entrants to Play Against Each Other, Winning Chances of Which Team? Watch Video

Both teams have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage. Also Read - IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's Heartfelt Message to Fans After Missing MI vs KKR is Not to be MISSED

LSG, who have won their last four games, would be brimming with confidence as they head to the fixture with a morale-boosting 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

KL Rahul has led from the front and the opener is the second highest run scorer in the tournament, collecting 451 runs from 11 games with two hundreds and as many fifties.

The team has relied heavily on him to get the job done with the bat. But the likes of Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have taken more responsibility in the recent games which will definitely take the pressure off Rahul.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of LSG vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 Match?

The LSG vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 10 Tuesday.

Where is the LSG vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match being Played?

The LSG vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the LSG vs GT Indian Premier League 2022?

The LSG vs GT Indian Premier League 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

LSG vs GT Possible Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, B Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.