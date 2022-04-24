Mumbai: Virtually out of the playoff race and struggling on multiple fronts, a horribly out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians will need a special team effort to arrest their slide when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a return-leg IPL fixture here on Sunday.Also Read - PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 38 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 25, Monday

With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs.Lucknow, on the other hand, have looked in good touch with four wins from seven matches but they are coming into the match after suffering a 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Also Read - IPL 2022, LSG vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, Match 37: Lucknow Super Giants Take on Depleted Mumbai Indians

However, the fact that LSG beat MI by 18 runs in their first leg will give them confidence.MI have done well in patches but never looked as a unit, prompting former Australian batter Chris Lynn to stir speculations of a rift within the camp following their last defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.The defeat also handed MI the dubious record of becoming the first team in IPL history to lose its first seven matches in a season. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Star Umran Malik And Pakistan's Haris Rauf Stories Are Almost Similar Feels Lahore Qalandars Owner

Skipper Rohit Sharma too seemed clueless as to what is going wrong for the team.”It’s hard to put a finger on anything, but we’re not starting well in the match. If you lose quick wickets, you’ll always be playing the catching game,” Sharma had said after their last match.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of LSG vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The LSG vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 24 April Sunday.

Where is the LSG vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The LSG vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the DC vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between LSG vs MI will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

LSG vs MI Possible Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.