Mumbai: Maheesh Theekshana has been the only silver lining for Chennai Super Kings in a season they would like to erase from their memories. Playing his maiden IPL, Theekshana has picked up 12 wickets in eight games. While things may look up for the Sri Lankan mystery spinner now, it was not the case all along as he had weight issues.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Workout in The Gym With Punjab Kings Owner Priety Zinta Sets Twitter Abuzz | SEE POSTS

In a video released by CSK, Theekshana talks on his struggle with weight and how he managed to overcome it. Also Read - RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 58 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 11 Wednesday

“I was 107 kg at that time (U-19 days), so I had to work harder to get my weight and skin folds down in the yo-yo test. In 2020, I got everything down and brought my fitness to the (required) level. I started to do more hard work on my body,” Theekshana said in the video. Also Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman to Perform - Reports

“In 2017-18, I was in the U-19 squad, but I did not get a chance to play because I failed fitness tests a few times. In 2019, I had to be a water boy for 10 games in three-day matches. So I knew that if I failed, I would have to carry the water bottles again. But I kept believing in myself and had that never-say-die attitude. That’s why I am here in 2022,” said Theekshana.

“In 2020, I had a chat with Ajantha Mendis, and in 2022, I spoke to MS Dhoni. I was with CSK last year as a net bowler. Never thought they would bid for me or pick me this year,” he added.

Meanwhile, with three games to go, Chennai is on the brink of being knocked out of the playoffs race. They have won four games out of 11. Chennai will take on Mumbai in a must-win game tomorrow.