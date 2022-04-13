Mumbai: Maheesh Theekshana showed the world why is is highly rated as a mystery spinner on Tuesday as he picked up four wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil stadium. The Sri Lankan cricketer conceded 33 runs and was the pick of the CSK bowlers. Not only did he get wickets, but he got the big one of Faf Du Plessis as well for eight runs to setback RCB’s chase.Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings’ Script Promises More Twists

Hailing the mystery spinner for his heroics, ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra admitted he was expecting a fight between Theekshana and Faf.

"It seemed there will be a fight but nothing like that happened because Faf got out at the start. Theekshana's mystery made Faf history, I mean for this match. After that, Kohli finds the only fielder in the deep off Mukesh Choudhary's short ball," Aakash said on his YouTube channel.