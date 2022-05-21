Mumbai: As was expected, MS Dhoni was asked the question at the toss ahead of Chennai’s game with Rajasthan about his future. To everyone’s delight on Friday, Dhoni confirmed that he would be leading Chennai in IPL 2023. While that received praise from all quarters, ex-Australian opener Matthew Hayden is not quite in favour of him leading Chennai. Calling it as an emotional decision, Hayden asked if CSK want a captain who has scored 200 runs at a strike rate of 128.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Fan Breaches Security During RR vs CSK; PICS Go VIRAL

"It is a really tough one. It depends on what the franchise expects. If you want a captain who has scored 200 runs this season at a strike rate of 128, then no problem. He has still got power in the hands, he still has those reflexes behind the stumps, he has still got that great running between the wickets. He is also the most experienced captain in the entire IPL and has got those titles behind his name and that team behind him as well. But as they sit to rebuild and re-structure, how much of that is going to be MSD's contribution," he said.

"If you look at his actual contribution then I would say there is no chance of playing on. Have a look at Samson, he has scored over 300 runs at an average of 30 and that is still questioned if it is a big enough contribution as a leader. So these are the things that will be measured and it will be a very emotional decision. Listen to the crowd how the respond to him. And that is very important and that is why I fail to buy into this conversation."