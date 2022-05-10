Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the era, but over the last two seasons his bat has not done the talking. During the ongoing IPL. Kohli has not been at his best registering three golden ducks as well. Talking about his form, ex-India cricket coach Ravi Shastri had said on-air that Kohli needs to take a break. Commenting on Shastri’s remark, ex-Australian opener Matthew Hayden said would you think the same for Rohit Sharma.Also Read - IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's Heartfelt Message to Fans After Missing MI vs KKR is Not to be MISSED

"Ravi Shastri indicated that Virat Kohli needs a rest. Does he think Rohit Sharma is the same?" These players are constantly playing cricket, and tournaments come around so rapidly that you get into a mental place, and Kohli has been amazing at it for so many years, so energetic, so enthusiastic. To come off that for a second and you're under pressure," Matthew Hayden stated on-air when Harsha Bhogle brought up Shastri's suggestion.

"It takes a lot of confidence to go to the selector and say, "Sorry, I need to be out," because you want to perform, you want to be the one to take charge of the game. It's so annoying when you get stuck in a rut and can't seem to get out," he added.

Kohli has merely scored 216 runs in 12 games this season.

Despite Kohli’s poor form, RCB find themselves in the fourth spot in the points table with 14 points from 12 games. RCB have two games left and they still need to win to ensure they make the playoffs this season.