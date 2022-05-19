GT vs RCB, TATA IPL 2022: The umpiring this season in IPL 2022 has been poor overall and once again it made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Matthew Wade found himself at the receiving end of yet another controversial dismissal that might end up as one of the talking points even after the match gets over.Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs GT, Live Cricket Score: Kohli-Faf Off To Good Start In 169 Chase

Wade was adjudged leg before wicket off Glenn Maxwell's bowling in the sixth over of the innings. The Australian batter went for the sweep and seemed to have missed the ball as the on-field umpire raised his finger. Wade immediately went for the review and the replays suggested that there was a deflection off the bat or the gloves but UltraEdge interestingly enough did not show a spike.

The third umpire based on the evidence available gave Wade out who was visibly furious and was seen breaking things in the dressing room. While Wade was on his way back, Kohli had put his arm around him in an attempt to console him – the picture of which immediately went viral.

Virat Kohli had some words with Matthew Wade after he got. pic.twitter.com/yAyQ2FxbLz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2022

Captain Hardik Pandya led the way with the bat in hand with an unbeaten 62 off 47 balls as Gujarat Titans managed to post a modest total of 168 for 5 at the end of 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller too chipped in with the bat as GT look to end the group stages on a winning note.

They are already sitting pretty at the top of the table, having qualified for the playoffs already.

