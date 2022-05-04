Mumbai: Punjab Kings were back to winning ways on Tuesday as they beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans by eight wickets at the DY Patil stadium. Following the win, PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal lauded Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for stitching a crucial 87-run stand in a 144 chase. He also credited his bowlers for restricting Gujarat for 143.Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Set to Join Virat Kohli to THIS Big Feat During RCB vs CSK

"I thought we bowled exceedingly well, we got early wickets and choked them in the middle. That really helped us to restrict them to a below-par score. The partnership between Shikhar and Bhanu was crucial for us," Mayank said at the post-match presentation.

With the playoffs round the corner, Mayank feels it is a good time to get a couple of back to back wins. He also reckoned Jonny Bairstow would be best utilised as an opener and the Punjab captain is hence ready to anchor the innings at number 4.

Mayank further said: “We would like to string a few (wins), no better time than getting a few wins back-to-back. We are trying to get the best out of Jonny. He’s done well opening. I said, ‘It’s okay, I’ll bat at four, I’ll anchor the innings at four’.

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada was awarded the man of the match for his brilliant four for 33 in four overs. With the win, PBKS find themselves in the fifth spot and very much in the playoffs race.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 143/8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 64 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 21; Kagiso Rabada 4/33) lost to Punjab Kings 145-2 in 16 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 62 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksalbw 40; Lockie Ferguson 1/29) by 8 wickets.