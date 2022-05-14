Mumbai: IPL provides a platform to youngsters to shine. Following Punjab Kings 54-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mayank Agarwal hailed uncapped Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh and called him the ‘leader in the group’. Arshdeep has not been at his best in IPL 2022, picking up seven wickets in 12 games. It is his economy rate in the death overs that make him an indispensable from the team. He has bowled at 7.69 runs/over in the season so far.Also Read - Most Runs by a Teenager in IPL History. Here's The Top 4

“Very very energetic person, very confident guy (Arshdeep). Enjoys his cricket. Must say he’s the leader in the team. He rallies around everyone, takes up the responsibility, even goes up and speaks to the bowlers sometimes,” Mayank said in the post-match presentation ceremony. Also Read - Rajat Patidar's Six Hits Old Man on Head During RCB vs PBKS; Watch Viral VIDEO

Mayank also hailed the batting of Punjab after the win. Also Read - KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 61 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 14 Saturday

“We were brilliant with the bat. Wicket was holding up a bit. The way Jonny and Livi batted, was amazing. We haven’t changed a lot to be honest, just about understanding few situations, understanding the wicket,” PBKS captain said.

With the win, Punjab remain in the mix with 12 points from as many games, the margin of victory considerably improved their net run-rate to +0.210 and RCB despite having 14 points from 13 games are at a -0.323. RCB will have to win their final game and move to 16 points but also now need to have some rub of the green with a few favourable results going their way.

Brief Score: Punjab Kings 209 for 9 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 70, Jonny Bairstow 66; Harshal Patel 4/34 ,Wanindu Hasaranga 2/15). Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 35, Rajat Pitidar 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/21)