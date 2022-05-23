Mumbai: It was a dead rubber on Sunday between Hyderabad and Punjab – but Mayank Agarwal and Umran Malik lit it up at the Wankhede. First, it was Mayank who welcomed Umran to the crease by asking him if he was wearing his protective gear as he had stepped on to the field a little late. Following the five-wicket loss against Punjab, Mayank revealed the banter he had with the pacer.Also Read - Nitish Rana's Cryptic Tweet After Missing Out on India's T20 Squad for South Africa Series Goes VIRAL

“They never expected a no-ball, so he wasn’t ready. I asked him (Malik) whether he was wearing a protective gear and he shouldn’t get hurt,” Mayank disclosed what he told the SRH pacer at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IPL 2022 Playoffs: Why Debutantes Hardik Pandya-Led Gujarat Titans May Not Win Maiden Title

What followed was truly unfortunate as Mayank was hit on his rib-cage of the very first ball he faced and it was a fiery bouncer from Umran. Once hit, Mayank scrambled across in pain to the other side and collapsed. The medical team was there quickly to attend him. The game was stopped as Mayank looked in immense pain. Though he got up and continued to bat, he only lasted three more balls after being hit and was dismissed for one off four balls. Also Read - Umran Malik to Abhishek Sharma; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Lists Positives After SRH Fail to Make Playoffs

At the presentation, Mayank said that he would be taken for x-rays.

Meanwhile, following a stunning season where he picked up 22 wickets in 14 games – Umran has earned a maiden national call for the T20 home series against South Africa.

While both teams – Hyderabad and Punjab – have a lot to think before the next season, focus would now shift to international cricket as India take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series.