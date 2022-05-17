Mumbai: The most successful team in the history of the IPL has had a season to forget, being the first team to crash out of the playoffs race. Despite all that, Mumbai Indians seem to be a unit that is in a good headspace. Ahead of their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede stadium, Ishan Kishan was spotted bowling in the nets.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

He was bowling to Mayank Markande. There was a slight fun banter between Kishan and Markande when the wrist-spinner hit the wicketkeeper for a six over his head in the nets. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

Here is what happened in the nets on the eve of their game against Hyderabad: Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

Mumbai would like to win the game against Hyderabad and finish their campaign on a high.

On the other hand, it has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five.

SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

MI vs SRH Possible Playing 11