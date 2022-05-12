New Delhi: Just like left-hand batters, there is something about left-arm spinners. Just pleasing to the eye. And Kumar Kartikeya Singh can bowl pretty much everything on offer with his left-hand. From being a net bowler for Mumbai Indians to taking centre stage and making his debut against Rajasthan Royals, things are starting to fall in place for the young spinner.Also Read - Water Supply to be Disrupted in These Areas in Mumbai on May 18-19 | Check Full List Here

Kartikeya might not have ever made it to the MI squad if not for the injury to Mohammad Arshad Khan, following which he was drafted into the main squad. The 24-year-old didn't disappoint. Returning with figures of 1 for 19 in his debut match, Kartikeya has done his chances no harm for the remainder of the IPL and may be for the coming season as well.

Life Has Turned Around For The Left-Arm Spinner

From Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, to toiling in Delhi, moving to Madhya Pradesh for cricketing opportunities and excelling in the biggest stage of his life while donning the Mumbai Indians jersey, Kartikeya's run in IPL has been pretty eventful. But the 24-year-old's yearning for cricket came through his father.

“He was watching a match on TV, I was very young then, and Virender Sehwag was batting. I didn’t know much about cricket then. I saw that my dad enjoyed watching cricket so my interest in the sport developed, and I thought I should also play it,” shared Kartikeya in a video posted by the franchise on their social media handles.

“The first year in Delhi was a long struggle. Then I met Sanjay Bharadwaj sir there. He saw me bowl only one ball. And as soon as he saw that he said, he told me, ‘You do one thing, stay here with me. I will take care of whatever you need’.”

“Sir has taken care of me like I’m his own son. I stayed with him for six years. He took care of every single cricketing expense. I was playing in Delhi at that time. I performed too, but in the trials, I didn’t get selected. Then sir told me, ‘You should go to Madhya Pradesh’. I reached Shahdol and played trial matches and practice matches there, and for the first time, I got selected in the Under-23 side, as a standby,” he further added.

“Then next year, my name was listed for a Ranji Trophy trial match. I did well there and got to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I called my father for the first time in six years. When he spoke to me, he was very happy but didn’t show it. He told me that it’s good I’ve played at this level, but life can take me ahead too, and there’s lots more to do. He hung up the phone after saying this,” a visibly emotional Kartikeya said.

Talking about his debut in the IPL, the 24-year-old said, “I told my dad that I’m playing the match, so he told his entire battalion that, and they put a projector for everyone to see (match against Rajasthan Royals).”

“When I took my first wicket, they all gave a standing ovation and hugged my dad. When he shared that video with me after the game, it was a completely different joy for me because I saw my father having the same joy that I had seen in childhood and when I just started playing.”

His experience at Mumbai Indians has been nothing short of breathtaking.

“When I came, the first person I saw was Rohit bhaiyya. I couldn’t take my eyes off him! It was the first time I was seeing someone in the flesh, who earlier I had seen only on TV! Then I saw Sachin sir, face to face,” he said.

“Mumbai Indians have supported me a lot. Rahul (Sanghvi) sir, Bondy (Shane Bond) sir, Mahela sir, Zaheer sir, everyone spoke to me about bowling patterns, what can be done where, how to plan your bowling,” he added.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma took all the pressure of his young left-arm spinner and just asked him to focus on his bowling when he was asked to come on to the attack for the first time in his IPL career.

“When I entered the ground, and it was time for me to bowl, Rohit bhaiyya handed me the ball, and told me I would be bowling the next over. He told me to bowl ‘bindaas’ (without worries). ‘I’ll take care of everything. You just focus on bowling,'” he shared.

Talking about his future plans, the MI spinner said, “When I left home, I thought I’d return only after having accomplished something. After the IPL gets over, the MP team needs me, because the Ranji Trophy knockouts will be there. So I’ll play those first and only then return home. I’ll be going home after nine years so I’m quite excited to see what my parents’ reaction will be.”

Recalling his father’s advice, Kartikeya wants to focus more on his bowling.

“You’ve got this jersey now (the Mumbai Indians one), and now you have to focus on the future,” he signed off.