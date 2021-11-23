IPL Auction 2022 : The preparations for IPL 2022 mega auction are in full flow before the final tournament and according to an IPL Governing Council member the much-awaited mega auction will take place in January 2022. The BCCI has asked all the 8 existing IPL teams to finalize the list of retained players by December.Also Read - IPL Auction 2022: Abhinav Manohar to CV Milind; SMAT Stars Who Could Make IPL Debut

Where will the IPL 2022 mega auction be held? – India.

When will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

According to an IPL Governing Council member, the mega-auction will take place in the first week of January 2022.

What time IPL 2022 mega auction will begin?

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to begin at 3:30 PM IST

What is the venue for IPL 2022 mega auction?

IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in India

How to watch IPL 2022 mega auction LIVE Streaming?

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and the fans can live stream the tournament on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IPL 2022 mega auction rules

– Salary Cap – 90 Crores

– Old franchises will name retained players by November 30, 2021, maximum of 4 players can be retained.

– New Franchises: 2 New teams to finalized their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021 to December 30, 2021. Not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner.

RTM Cards: There will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

The BCCI has also outlined how much funds will be deducted from the salary cap as per their choices of retentions.

Total Players Purse – 90 Crore

– 4 Players retained, Rs 42 crore will cut from the player purse.

– 3 retentions will lead to a reduction of Rs 33 crores

– 2 retentions will result in deduction of 24 crore from the player purse.

– 1 Retained Player: 14 crore will be deducted from the purse.

IPL 2022 mega auction retention last date is November 30.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retention – Not Decided

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retention– Not Decided

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retention– Not Decided

Delhi Capitals (DC) Retention – Not Decided

Mumbai Indians (MI) Retention – Not Decided

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retention– Not Decided

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Retention– Not Decided