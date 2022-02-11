Jharkhand: MS Dhoni has once again found a way to win the hearts of his fans – who are in millions. On the eve of the much-awaited IPL mega auction, the CSK captain was spotted spending time in the JSCA with U-19 Jharkhand cricketers. Looked like Dhoni was enjoying his time away from all the auction hype as he signed a few autographs and was also spotted passing tips to young cricketers.Also Read - IPL Auction 2022 Livestream: Where And How To Watch

Most certainly, he happens to be a big source of inspiration for aspiring cricketers, and getting the chance to spend time with the ex-India captain would have been a priceless experience for them. Also Read - DC Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Draw Similarities Between Rishabh Pant and Adam Gilchrist

Not long back, Dhoni was seen playing tennis and trying his hand at shooting at an indoor facility in Jharkhand. Reports suggest he would be present at the auction in Bengaluru and if that happens – it will be a major boost for the yellow camp. He would bring all his experience to the table while putting a squad in place.