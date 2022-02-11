New Delhi: Former Australia captain and legendary batsman, Ricky Ponting has pointed out similarities between India’s Rishabh Pant and his former teammate, one of the best wicket-keeper batsman of all time, Adam Gilchrist. Ponting feels that his Delhi Capitals skipper needs to play 50-60 Tests more before one can start comparing with Glichrist.Also Read - Prithvi Shaw, Avesh Khan And Ruturaj Gaikwad Exciting IPL Prospects; Have a Great Future: Ricky Ponting

"Yeah, [they are] little bit the same," said Ponting. "I know Rishabh's really burst onto the scene, but let's just let him play his 50-60 Test matches first before we start making comparisons to one of the all-time great wicket-keeper batters", the 2-time World Cup winning captain told to The ICC Review.

The Delhi Capitals coach says that despite of having an ultra-competitive approach in both of their games, Adam Gilchrist was a lot quieter and reserved man, but when the former Punjab Kings man got the bat in his hand he became exactly like Pant.

“But if you think about their personalities – Rishabh is a lot more outward, a lot louder, a lot noisier and ultra-competitive. Gilly was ultra-competitive as well, but a lot quieter and reserved, until he got his bat in his hand and then he became exactly the same as Rishabh”, Ponting added.

Pant is an integral member in the Indian team and has been dubbed by Indian batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar as a possible ‘finisher’ for India. Similarly he has been influential for the Delhi Capitals team and would be looking to set the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League on fire next month.