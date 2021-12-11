Mumbai: Franchises were allowed to retain only four players and that made things a little concerning for them. It takes a lot of time to build a team, the atmosphere, and everything around it to become successful. Surely, there were franchises who would have wanted to have retained more players than they were allowed.Also Read - Ashes 2021-22 Venues: Hobart to Host Last Test Between Australia-England

Now, with teams having retained players – they would be gearing up for the mega auction – where they would get the opportunity to build a team again as per their choice or look to get back their old warhorses. A few franchises for sure would like that and that would heat up the mega auction.

Here are the players we reckon their franchises would like to get back.

Faf du Plessis: He is an international star and has been one of the most consistent batters for the Chennai franchise. Given his experience, CSK would certainly look to get him back. Faf played a crucial role in CSK’s IPL 2021 title run, notching up 633 runs at a strike rate of 138.20, only two runs less than Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad. In fact, Du Plessis was the player of the final for his brilliant 86 off 59 balls.

Devdutt Padikkal: The young stylish RCB opener has had a couple of good seasons. With age on his side, RCB would surely like to groom him for the future. He smashed 411 runs in 14 matches during IPL 2021, which included his maiden hundred in the T20 league. In 2020, his debut IPL season, he won the ‘emerging player’ award for smashing 473 in 15 matches with the help of five half-centuries.

Shubman Gill: Like Padikkal, Shubman Gill is young, and that works in his favour. With the mega-auction coming up, KKR would like to get him back as he knows the culture and ethics of the side – which always helps. The opener has been consistent with the only concern at times with him being his strike rate. Gill finished the 2021 season with 478 runs in 17 matches, hitting three half-centuries.