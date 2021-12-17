Lucknow: With less than a month to go for the much-awaited mega-auction, multiple reports suggest new franchise Lucknow has got ex-Zimbabwean cricketer Andy Flower onboard as the coach of the side. There are also rumours that the new franchise is interested in getting India opener KL Rahul as the captain of the side. If that happens, it could well be a masterstroke.Also Read - Pakistan Openers Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan Edge KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma to Register HUGE T20I World Record

Rahul and Andy know each other well because of their stint at the Punjab Kings where the latter was the assistant coach. The two have worked together but have not got the desired result. The Zimbabwean joined the Punjab franchise ahead of IPL 2020 and worked alongside head coach Anil Kumble for the last two seasons. If the two come together, half the problem would be solved for the franchise. They would then have a core to work with. Also Read - India Tour of South Africa 2021-22: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Hails Shreyas Iyer; Predicts India's Chances

Having been involved with teams like England, Punjab Kings, and Afghanistan; Andy is no stranger to coaching and with Rahul in ominous form – it could be a dream pair. Also Read - Highlights | Virat Kohli vs BCCI Updates: 'We Will Deal With it Appropriately' - Ganguly

Some reports have also suggested that Rahul has been offered a whopping amount by the franchise. That is the kind of value Rahul commands, thanks to his recent performances. Over the past two seasons in the IPL, he has been among the top run-getters, but unfortunately, that has not helped his team make the playoffs.

Andy and Rahul sure have unfinished business and it would be interesting to see the players they pick at the mega auction.

Some reports also suggest that Lucknow is eyeing Rashid Khan and Ishan Kishan. If that happens, they would be a force to reckon with.