IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Streaming

Bengaluru: And finally, the start time of the much-awaited two-day IPL 2022 auction has been revealed. The official Twitter handle of Star Sports revealed the time. The auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction.Also Read - LIVE IPL 2022 Mega Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Australian Players May Miss First Part of T20 League

The live streaming of the two-day auction in Bengaluru would be available on Disney+Hotstar and the broadcast on TV would be on Star Sports. Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant Opening; Dinesh Karthik Points Captain Rohit Sharma's Out-of-The-Box During 2nd ODI Move That Impressed Him

It promises to be bigger and better. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ex-MI Star Krunal Pandya Has a Message For All Franchises Ahead of Mega Auction

The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams’ future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin. Catch every move from the mega auction: Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/ECigmZQtBN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 8, 2022

A total of 590 cricketers have been shortlisted by the BCCI. These 590 cricketers would go under the hammer over the period of two days. 370 Indian players and 270 overseas players make up the 590 players. 33 players have already been retained by the 10 franchises.

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad.

At the auction, a few franchises like the Royal Challengers and the Knight Riders would be looking for captains. It is expected there would be few heated bid-wars at this year’s auction.

IPL Teams Remaining Purse

PBKS – 72 Cr

SRH – 68 Cr

RR – 62 Cr

RCB – 57 Cr

MI – 48 Cr

CSK – 48 Cr

KKR – 48 Cr

DC – 47.5 Cr

Lucknow-60 Cr

Ahmedabad– 53 Cr