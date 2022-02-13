IPL Mega Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2

Bengaluru: Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

Kishan’s Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday. Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn’t hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

Live Updates

  • 1:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Marco Jansen next. He is expected to go big. Mumbai and Rajasthan bid for him. The South African allrounder was impressive when India toured the Rainbow Nation. Hyderabad joins in late. SRH has him for Rs 4.2 Cr

  • 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: This is the big one in this category. Odean Smith has in recent times shown that he can be a superstar in T20 cricket against India in the ODI series. Punjab, Hyderabad in it. This one could stretch… EXCITING Love IPL Auction for this one reason. You could see late bids. Do not be surprised. As expected, Rajasthan comes in late. We called it!!! Royals and Punjab in it. SRH has him for Rs 6 Cr.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: England’s Chris Jordan is next. KKR having a thought… He remains UNSOLD.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Indian allrounder Vijay Shankar gets an opening bid from Gujarat. Chennai comes in. Shankar has IPL experience and can be a key player in games. GT has him for Rs 1.4 Cr.

  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Jayant Yadav gets LSG places a bid for him. GT wants him as well. Titans lap him up for Rs 1.7 Cr.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Jimmy Neesham next. The Kiwi allrounder has IPL experience, can win games with the ball and the bat. No opening bid, he is UNSOLD as of now.

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Dominic Drakes next after Livingstone set auction Day 2 on fire. Gujarat places a bid for the ex-CSK player. RCB, GT jumps in quickly. Three-way war! RCB is out, GT has him for Rs 1.1 Cr.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Allrounders set and Liam Livingstone is first up. KKR comes in with a bid. CSK joins in. It is a two-way war now. Livingstone is a utility player who can be effective in T20. Punjab places a bid really late. Livingstone is surely drawing the moolah. BIG Surprise, the Titans, Hyderabad enter. Eventually, after some intense bidding – PBKS lap him up for Rs 10.5 Cr.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara remains UNSOLD.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Aaron Finch up next. He is not getting an opening bid. He remains UNSOLD.