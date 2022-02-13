IPL Mega Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2

Bengaluru: Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

Kishan’s Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday. Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn’t hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

Live Updates

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Marco Jansen would be another bowler to watch out for. Being a lefty gives him an advantage. He could also break the bank.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    Apart from the Ishan Kishan buy, Mumbai has not fared too well. Today, one gets the feeling that the overseas pacers would rake in the maximum moolah.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Another player who would be on focus is two-time World Cup-winner Sreesanth. The veteran pacer would also go under the hammer. Interesting to see if he gets a bid.

  • 11:14 AM IST

    We are moments away from the start of what promises to be a mouthwatering day at the auction in bengaluru.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    George Bailey has cleared that Australian players won't be released for IPL if a series is going on. This comes as a big blow to the IPL franchises as players like Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and David Warner are integral members for some franchises.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    Ajinkya Rahane will be a huge name on the day 2 of the IPL auctions. Recently, he made some startling claims regarding "credit stealing" in an interview. He was criticized by some but praised by people too. His base price starts at 2 CR. Will he get a buyer this auction?

  • 10:38 AM IST

    Remember, there is the very experienced Jaydev Unadkat as well. He will go under the hammer today. He has in the past ruled at the auctions and hence it would be interesting to see how he fares this time.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders need a wicketkeeper, they went after Nicolas Pooran yesterday, but could not lap him up. Today, their focus would be a wicketkeeper. Or maybe, they get Wriddhiman Saha later for a cheaper price.

  • 10:28 AM IST

    Delhi Capitals' owner said that he would like to give Kuldeep Yadav a good environment under Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant to flourish.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    In an unfortunate incident on Saturday, the British auctioneer collapsed during the event. Veteran presenter Charu Sharma took over from there as the interim auctioneer and did a brilliant job.