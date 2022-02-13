IPL Mega Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2

Bengaluru: Liam Livingstone and Ajinkya Rahane made the headlines in the pre-lunch session of the auction on Sunday for different reasons. While Livingstone became the most expensive overseas player thus far, Rahane was lapped up by KKR for the paltry Rs 1 Cr.

Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

Kishan’s Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday. Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn’t hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Two more players to go. Rohan Rana goes UNSOLD for now.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: MI pick up Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 Lakhs. Titans also place a bid. This is a little funny. MI has him for Rs 30 lakhs.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Bharat Sharma goes under the hammer. He remains UNSOLD.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: He gets a rousing reception from all teams. A little hilarious moment from the British auctioneer. It has got a little emotional for everyone. The claps continue.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: We are coming to the end of the two-day rigourous auction. Surprise, surprise Hugh Edmeands takes over for the final segment.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Bharat Sharma remains UNSOLD for now.

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Chintla Reddy remains UNSOLD for now.

  • 8:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Benny Howell gets a bid from Punjab. Now, it is about filling up squads. Punjab gets him for Rs 40 lakhs.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Rahul Budhi goes to MI for Rs 20 lakhs.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Tim Southee gets a bid from KKR. KKR laps up Southee for Rs 1.5 Cr.