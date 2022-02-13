IPL Mega Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2

Bengaluru: Liam Livingstone and Ajinkya Rahane made the headlines in the pre-lunch session of the auction on Sunday for different reasons. While Livingstone became the most expensive overseas player thus far, Rahane was lapped up by KKR for the paltry Rs 1 Cr.

Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

Kishan’s Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday. Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn’t hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

Live Updates

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: The process becomes swifter now. A few players in the capped players category going UNSOLD. Ben Cutting and Martin Guptill are some names. Delhi finally place a bid for Sean Abbott from Delhi and Hyderabad. Punjab comes in late. Teams going big on South African. They are trying to find the link to the puzzle at this point in time at the auction. SRH has him for Rs 2.4 Cr.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Last player in this segment. Midhun Sudhesan remains UNSOLD for now.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Chennai places a bid for Prashant Solanki. Battle brewing as Rajasthan comes in. Interesting to see bidding wars late in the day. Solanki bought by Rajasthan for Rs 1.2 Cr.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Yuvraj Chudasama remains UNSOLD for now.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Tejas Baroka remains UNSOLD.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Mayank Yadav goes UNSOLD.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Punjab and Kolkata are gunning for Vaibhav Arora. From a base price of Rs 20 lakhs, he has breached the million mark already. Vaibhav goes to Punjab for Rs 2 Cr.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Pravin Dubey has takers in Bangalore and Delhi. Eventually, Delhi lap him up for Rs 50 lakhs.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Tim David has started a bidding war. Punjab, Lucknow, and Kolkata are in it. This is a three-way war. Interesting, it is happening in the latter half of the day. Rajasthan slips in a late bid. Kolkata has new competition as Mumbai is in it. David’s game has come up the ranks in the last season and hence such madness at the auction over him. A determined MI laps him up for Rs 8.5 Cr.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: As of now, a lot of players are going UNSOLD. That is strange as some team must have shown interest in the player and hence he was a part of the accelerated process. Maybe, they are playing the waiting game or have already got what they desired earlier.