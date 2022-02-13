IPL Mega Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2

Bengaluru: Liam Livingstone and Ajinkya Rahane made the headlines in the pre-lunch session of the auction on Sunday for different reasons. While Livingstone became the most expensive overseas player thus far, Rahane was lapped up by KKR for the paltry Rs 1 Cr.

Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

Kishan’s Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday. Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn’t hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.