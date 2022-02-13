IPL Mega Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2

Bengaluru: Liam Livingstone and Ajinkya Rahane made the headlines in the pre-lunch session of the auction on Sunday for different reasons. While Livingstone became the most expensive overseas player thus far, Rahane was lapped up by KKR for the paltry Rs 1 Cr.

Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

Kishan’s Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday. Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn’t hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

Live Updates

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Rassie Van Der Dussen under the hammer. The South African has been in good form lately but remains UNSOLD as of now.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Rovman Powell next and Lucknow and Delhi interested here. There is a little bidding war here. Chennai comes in a little late. Eventually, DC have him for Rs 2 Cr.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Karun Nair goes UNSOLD as of now.

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Another opener Evin Lewis under the hammer. UNSOLD as of now.

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Alex Hales goes under the hammer. KKR needs an opener, will they bid? UNSOLD for now.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Devon Conway next. There could be bids for him. CSK come in a little late. Conway goes to CSK for Rs 1 Cr.

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: The accelerated process starts. Finn Allen goes under the hammer. Rajasthan and Bangalore in it. Even this is taking time. RCB laps him up for Rs 80 lakhs.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: The last player before the accelerated. 106 players will go through the process of the accelerated process. Akash Singh remains UNSOLD as of now.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Kuldeep Sen is the penultimate player in the category and then the accelerated process starts. He remains UNSOLD as of now.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Mujtaba Yousuf goes UNSOLD as of now.