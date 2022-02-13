IPL Mega Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2

Bengaluru: Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.

Kishan’s Rs 15.25 crore winning bid from Mumbai Indians pipped the Rs 14 crore figure that CSK offered to retain Deepak Chahar on Saturday. Franchises showed prudence in overall spending but didn’t hesitate to loosen the purse strings for proven performers, especially Indians.

Live Updates

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LUNCH: And finally, let us all take a well-deserved break. Do not go anywhere. It is going to be a long day at the auction. See you on the other side…

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Ricky Bhui last player up for auction before the lunch break. He remains UNSOLD.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Manan Vohra is up next. LSG has him for Rs 20 lakhs.

  • 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Kolkata and Lucknow now going for Rinku Singh. The UP-born player has been part of the KKR franchise in the past. KKR get him back for Rs 55 lakhs.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Himanshu Rana passes UNSOLD.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: This is the last set before the break. Harnoor Singh goes under the hammer and remains UNSOLD as of now.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Sachin Baby remains UNSOLD for now.

  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Veteran Piyush Chawla is next. He remains UNSOLD.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Ish Sodhi remains UNSOLD.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Auction 2022 Updates, Day 2: Karn Sharma remains UNSOLD.