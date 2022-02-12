IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12

D-Day has finally arrived! Given the times (pandemic) we are loving in, fans would have literally been counting down days. The much-awaited IPL 2022 Mega auction begins today in Bengaluru where 590 (370 Indian and 220 overseas) players would go under the hammer in the two-day extravaganza.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Laughs Off Concerns Regarding Virat Kohli, Says Team Management Not Worried At All

The already existing eight franchises had submitted their list of retained players, while the two new franchises have also drafted in three players each ahead of the mega auction. The Lucknow Super Giants picked KL Rahul as their captain and drafted in Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, drafted in Hardik Pandya as captain and also acquired the services of Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and young India batter Shubman Gill. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Streaming: Date, Time And All You Need to Know

Also Read - IPL 2022: Shahrukh Khan's Son-Daughter Duo Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan Attend Pre-IPL Auction Briefing For KKR, PICS Go Viral

Live Updates

  • 8:07 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: At least, three teams would be looking for a captain. RCB, KKR, and PBKS would be looking to lap up a skipper. Reports suggest these franchises already have a pre-planned budget set aside for them.

  • 7:50 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: A total of Rs 515.5 Cr is what remains with the 10 franchises. That is a massive amount and hence it would be interesting to see who breaks the bank at the auction.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: In the revised auction list, Hooda features in Set No 3 comprising allrounders. The 26-year old originally listed in Set No 8, has also upgraded his base price from Rs 40 lakh to 75 lakh.

  • 7:38 AM IST

  • 7:34 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: This is an important auction as it could decide the course of the next 5-6 years and hence buyers have to be clear with what they want.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: The auction process starts with the top marquee players like Faf du Plessis, Ravichandran Ashwin among others going under the hammer. Do not be surprised if any of them do not get a bid.

  • 7:10 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: Deepak Hooda, who made his ODI debut recently, has now been upgraded to capped players category. Another Indian, who would be on the radar of a number of franchises.

  • 7:08 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: West Indies allrounder Odean Smith impressed in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series in India. He would have grabbed the attention of buyers for sure.

  • 7:03 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: After India whitewashed West Indies yesterday, captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the plans of the players for the auction. Rohit said the players who have not been retained would be glued to the TV sets.

  • 6:55 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: CSK captain MS Dhoni was spotted spending time at the JSCA with Jharkhand U-19 players. He is expected to be present in Bengaluru for the auction.