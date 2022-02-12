IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12

D-Day has finally arrived! Given the times (pandemic) we are loving in, fans would have literally been counting down days. The much-awaited IPL 2022 Mega auction begins today in Bengaluru where 600 players would go under the hammer in the two-day extravaganza. BCCI added 10 players to the auction register on the eve of the extravaganza.

The already existing eight franchises had submitted their list of retained players, while the two new franchises have also drafted in three players each ahead of the mega auction. The Lucknow Super Giants picked KL Rahul as their captain and drafted in Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, drafted in Hardik Pandya as captain and also acquired the services of Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and young India batter Shubman Gill.

Live Updates

  • 9:37 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: KKR-owner Shah Rukh Khan’s kids – Aryan and Suhana – were spotted in Bengaluru attending the IPL briefing.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ishan Kishan would be among the most expensive Indian players at the mega auction.

  • 9:15 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: Quinton de Kock, given the form he showed when India toured South Africa, is another player who would be on the wishlist of a number of franchises. A left-handed opener, he doubles up as a wicketkeeper – an asset to have.

  • 8:59 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: Most teams would look to get back their old warhorses as that has been the key to success in IPL. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have time and again shown how a strong core group can make all the difference.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: Eyes would also be on Shikhar Dhawan. Age is not on his side, but he is a big-match player and has immense IPL experience. The Titans could look at Dhawan as a short-term solution. Being a left-hander, he would compliment Shubman Gill well.

  • 8:34 AM IST

  • 8:31 AM IST

  • 8:28 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: South African pacer Anrich Nortje was retained for Rs 6.5 Cr by Delhi Capitals. One feels it is a steal for the Capitals as Nortje could have fetched much more had he gone under the hammer. The pacer is an asset to have. He will get you an early breakthrough on most occasions – which is priceless in T20.

  • 8:13 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: Ravi Ashwin reckons there will be a bidding war for ex-Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan. Ashwin, who has seen him from close quarters at DC, seems confident he would bag a handsome deal.

  • 8:07 AM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12: At least, three teams would be looking for a captain. RCB, KKR, and PBKS would be looking to lap up a skipper. Reports suggest these franchises already have a pre-planned budget set aside for them.