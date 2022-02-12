IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12

D-Day has finally arrived! Given the times (pandemic) we are loving in, fans would have literally been counting down days. The much-awaited IPL 2022 Mega auction begins today in Bengaluru where 600 players would go under the hammer in the two-day extravaganza. BCCI added 10 players to the auction register on the eve of the extravaganza.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Funny Take On Mega Auctions, Says All Unretained Player Will Be Glued To TV

The already existing eight franchises had submitted their list of retained players, while the two new franchises have also drafted in three players each ahead of the mega auction. The Lucknow Super Giants picked KL Rahul as their captain and drafted in Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, drafted in Hardik Pandya as captain and also acquired the services of Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and young India batter Shubman Gill. Also Read - India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Laughs Off Concerns Regarding Virat Kohli, Says Team Management Not Worried At All