IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates, February 12

To follow all the latest IPL Updates. Click here… D-Day has finally arrived! Given the times (pandemic) we are loving in, fans would have literally been counting down days. The much-awaited IPL 2022 Mega auction begins today in Bengaluru where 600 players would go under the hammer in the two-day extravaganza. BCCI added 10 players to the auction register on the eve of the extravaganza.Also Read - IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: Harshal Patel Sold to RCB For Rs 10.75 Cr; Iyer Bought by KKR

The already existing eight franchises had submitted their list of retained players, while the two new franchises have also drafted in three players each ahead of the mega auction. The Lucknow Super Giants picked KL Rahul as their captain and drafted in Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, drafted in Hardik Pandya as captain and also acquired the services of Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and young India batter Shubman Gill. Also Read - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Squad LIVE Updates, IPL 2022 Auction: KL Rahul & Co Bag De Kock, Hooda

Live Updates

  • 1:07 PM IST
    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: The Capitals would feel lucky to have got Warner for Rs 6.25 Cr. Warner has led an IPL team to the title and hence one feels it is a great deal for Delhi.
  • 12:59 PM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: A fiery bidding in the first hour. One has to admit, KKR are the big winners. They have got Iyer for Rs 12.25 Cr. Dhawan also found a buyer in Punjab. The second set of auction will begin soon.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: The first hour would be big as top marquee players go under the hammer. In all probability, all would find takers. It would be interesting to see if any player does not get a bid.

  • 10:41 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: For the new franchises – Gujarat and Lucknow – it would be their auction debut. They would come in with a wishlist as well. Interesting to see who goes where.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: We are moments away from the start of the madness. Are you ready? Have you had your coffee? Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 10:29 AM IST

  • 10:27 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: After the series win against West Indies, India captain Rohit Sharma said he would switch off his phone while the auction is happening.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: The IPL Auction preview show starts at 11:00 AM IST. But the real deal where the process of the players going under the hammer starts at 12:00 PM IST.

  • 10:21 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: What about RCB? Some feel Glenn Maxwell, who has led Melbourne Stars in the past in BBL, should be made the captain of the side. What is your stand on this?

  • 10:16 AM IST

    IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: Following his brilliant 80 against West Indies in the third and final ODI, ex-Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar reckons Shreyas Iyer would be the most expensive Indian player at the auction. Do you AGREE?