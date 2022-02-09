IPL 2022 Mega Auction News HIGHLIGHTS

With a couple of days left for the two-day IPL 2022 auction where 590 players would go under the hammer, the buzz is palpable on social media as teams get ready with their final plans for the auction. Reports suggest that English players have got the nod to participate in the full IPL season.Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score and Match Updates: Deepak Hooda Breaks 6th Wicket Partnership As Brooks Departs

Meanwhile, the auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Also Read - WATCH: MS Dhoni Tries His Hand in Shooting and Tennis Ahead of IPL Mega Auction, Videos Go VIRAL

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad. Also Read - Ahmedabad-Based New IPL Franchise to be Called Gujarat Titans

Live Updates

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Local hero Hardik Pandya has said it is ‘special’ to lead Gujarat Titans. “The name is great. It has an impact. And it represents the true Gujarati in us. It’s a very proud moment. My family is also happy,” Hardik told Star Sports.

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Axar Patel wishes Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill ahead of new season. Patel asks Gill to keep the people of Gujarat happy.

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: It would also be interesting to see how many U-19 stars make it to IPL teams. Raj Bawa, Yash Dhull are the names that are expected to get a contract.

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Given the form Quinton de Kock is in, he could also start a bidding war. A number of teams would like to have him. He is an opener and doubles up as a wicketkeeper – priceless, in T20s.

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Meanwhile, in the ongoing second ODI, India posted 237/9 in 50 overs. The tourists have already lost two wickets and looks like the game will go right down to the wire.

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Do you like the new Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey? Would it give them renewed luck after a dismal show in the 2021 edition?

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Dhoni in his own unique way is warming up for the auction. The ex-India captain was spotted shooting and playing tennis. Reports suggest he would be there for the auction in Bengaluru.

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Multiple reports suggest that the tournament would be held in Maharashtra. The state has four international quality grounds.