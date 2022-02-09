IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates

With a couple of days left for the two-day IPL 2022 auction where 590 players would go under the hammer, the buzz is palpable on social media as teams get ready with their final plans for the auction. Reports suggest that English players have got the nod to participate in the full IPL season.Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score and Match Updates: Deepak Hooda Holds Fort As India Eye 250

Meanwhile, the auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Also Read - Ahmedabad-Based New IPL Franchise to be Called Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad. Also Read - People Said Quit Cricket, Drive Auto With Your Father: Mohammed Siraj Recalls Poor 2019 IPL Season

Live Updates

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Multiple reports suggest that the tournament would be held in Maharashtra. The state has four international quality grounds.

  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Ex-RCB coach reckons Glenn Maxwell should be made the captain of the side. Hailing the Aussie as ‘energetic’, Vettori pointed that Maxwell had done a good job with Melbourne Stars.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: The Capitals, who had a decent 2021, would be focussing on getting a quality top-order batter and a good pacer.

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: A few franchises would have U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull and allrounder Raj Bawa. There were talks of a few players not being eligible for the auction. But now, reports suggest BCCI is likely to make an exception.

  • 3:03 PM IST

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Most franchise owners have arrived in Bengaluru for the auction which will take place over two days. You can catch all the action here…

  • 2:40 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Surely, CSK – who start as the defending champions – would like to have most of their players from the last season back with a few changes. Would be interesting to see if they place a bid for Suresh Raina.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Hyderabad would need a quality spinner with Rashid Khan not there. Will they punt on Kuldeep Yadav or look at Imran Tahir or may be an Amit Mishra?

  • 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: With no Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson, KKR would look for an overseas pacer. That would be their focus and a solid top-order batter.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Harbhajan Singh says he will not be surprised if Virat Kohli decides to return as RCB captain for a year or two. Will that happen if they cannot get a captaincy candidate?