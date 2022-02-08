IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates

We are less than a week away from the two-day IPL 2022 auction where 590 players would go under the hammer. The buzz is palpable on social media as teams get ready with their final plans for the auction.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction Time: Date, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

The auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Also Read - Virat Kohli Made Transition From U-19 Cricket to International Circuit, Unmukt Chand Could Not - Nikhil Chopra Explains Why

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad. Also Read - This is Nonsense: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Speculation Of Kohli Deliberately Under-Performing in Rohit's Captaincy

  • 3:10 PM IST

  • 3:07 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Eyes would also be on India’s World Cup-winning U-19 captain Yash Dhull. He has been in scintillating form recently and teams would look to invest in him looking at future benefits.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: A total of 33 players have already been retained by the franchises and now, they would like to build on the core. That would be the idea.

  • 2:54 PM IST

  • 2:46 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Also, Ishan Kishan would be grabbing eyeballs. He could force franchises to loosen their purse at the auction.

  • 2:44 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer would be in demand. He could start a bidding war as a number of teams would look at him as a captaincy option. Reports suggest RCB has a planned budget for Iyer.

  • 2:37 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Eight U-19 Indian stars could miss the auction as they have not played a Forst Class game and hence are not eligible. Reports suggest BCCI could make an exception.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: IPL on their official Twitter handle has confirmed that the mega auction will start at 11 AM IST. The event takes place on February 12-13 in Bengaluru.

  • 2:34 PM IST

  • 2:33 PM IST

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates: Multiple reports suggest that CSK captain MS Dhoni would be present at the auction table. If that happens, it would be a major boost for Chennai Super Kings.