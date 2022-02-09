IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates

With a couple of days left for the two-day IPL 2022 auction where 590 players would go under the hammer, the buzz is palpable on social media as teams get ready with their final plans for the auction. Reports suggest that English players have got the nod to participate in the full IPL season.Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score and Match Updates: Rohit Sharma-led Team India Eye Series Win Against West Indies

Meanwhile, the auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Also Read - People Said Quit Cricket, Drive Auto With Your Father: Mohammed Siraj Recalls Poor 2019 IPL Season

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Mohammed Kaif Reveals List of Players Who Can Start a Bidding War

Live Updates

  • 12:12 PM IST

    IPL has time and again shown that a core team is a key to success and that is why the feeling is that most teams would look to get their old players back on board.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    KL Rahul would be leading Lucknow Super Giants. Would be interesting to see LSG goes as eyes would be on them.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    For Hardik Pandya, it would be a new lease of life at Ahmedabad where he would be leading the new franchise. Eyes would be on him to see how good he goes about his business.

  • 11:10 AM IST

    Shreyas Iyer would be in high demand as a number of teams would be looking for captaincy options. RCB, KKR, PBKS could get into a three-way bid war for Iyer.

  • 11:05 AM IST

  • 11:05 AM IST

    Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India takes on West Indies in the second ODI at Ahmedabad today. The hosts are 1-0 up in the three-match series.

  • 11:01 AM IST

    Several reports suggest that CSK captain MS Dhoni would be present at the auction in Bengaluru. If that is the case, it would be a huge advantage for the South Indian franchise.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    A total of 590 players would go under the hammer and it is expected that there could be some heated bidding.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    While the English cricketers have got the green signal to be available for the entire IPL season, Australian cricketers' availability is subject to a few conditions.

  • 10:54 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE auction news. We are a couple of days away from all the action. The excitement is peaking. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest news on the auction.