IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates

With a couple of days left for the two-day IPL 2022 auction where 590 players would go under the hammer, the buzz is palpable on social media as teams get ready with their final plans for the auction. Reports suggest that English players have got the nod to participate in the full IPL season.Also Read - LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score and Match Updates: Rohit Departs Early, Kohli Joins Pant

Meanwhile, the auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Also Read - People Said Quit Cricket, Drive Auto With Your Father: Mohammed Siraj Recalls Poor 2019 IPL Season

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Mohammed Kaif Reveals List of Players Who Can Start a Bidding War

Live Updates

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Harbhajan Singh says he will not be surprised if Virat Kohli decides to return as RCB captain for a year or two. Will that happen if they cannot get a captaincy candidate?

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Mega Auction News Updates: Now that Mumbai has retained Rohit, Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah – their primary focus at the auction would be to get a fast-bowling allrounder. They could go for Shardul Thakur.

  • 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: What about Lucknow – they will need to put a team in place. They already have Rahul leading them and Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. They would maybe look at Shikhar Dhawan or Quintin de Kock to open with Rahul.

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: What will interest everyone at the auction is RCB. Who will they go for as their captaincy candidate? What if KKR places a bid of more than Rs 20 Cr? Will they look at Warner or Ashwin?

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Just to give you an update on the second ODI that is going to be played between India and West Indies. Kieron Pollard has won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first.

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: Reactions are pouring in after the announcement of the name. That is the craze the lucrative league generates.

  • 12:57 PM IST

  • 12:45 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: We will all soon get used to the name, Gujarat Titans. Franchises and IPL welcome the Titans.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: So yes, Gujarat Titans is the OFFICIAL name of the Ahmedabad franchise that would be led by Hardik Pandya.

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates: IPL 2022 is set to be bigger and better. India is the place where it is going to take place in all probability. It would be interesting to see if fans would be allowed in the stadiums or not.