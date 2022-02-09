IPL 2022 Mega Auction News LIVE Updates

With a couple of days left for the two-day IPL 2022 auction where 590 players would go under the hammer, the buzz is palpable on social media as teams get ready with their final plans for the auction. Reports suggest that English players have got the nod to participate in the full IPL season.

Meanwhile, the auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction.

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad.

