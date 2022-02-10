IPL 2022 Mega Auction News, Feb 10 LIVE

With a couple of days left for the two-day IPL 2022 auction where 590 players would go under the hammer, the buzz is palpable on social media as teams get ready with their final plans for the auction. Reports suggest that English players have got the nod to participate in the full IPL season.

Meanwhile, the auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction.

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: There is no guessing this — CSK will try to emulate their success template. The Dhoni-led side has time and again shown the importance of having a strong core in IPL. They would certainly try to get back their old warhorses.

  • 12:37 PM IST

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: South African pacer Anrich Nortje was retained by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 Cr. One feels that is a steal as he could have got a bigger amount had he gone under the hammer. A frontline pacer who will on most occasions get you an early wicket – an asset to have in T20s.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: CSK captain MS Dhoni is expected to be present in Bengaluru for the auction. Images of the CSK skipper surfaced on social space where he was spotted shooting and playing some tennis. The Mahiway to gear up for the season!

  • 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Specific guidelines have also been issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the auction. The entire event will be held in a bio-secure bubble and all officials participating in the event would be required to clear an RT-PCR test.

  • 12:17 PM IST

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: David Warner and a number of Aussies would be expecting a fat pay package. But now, would the franchises be ready to loosen their purses for them as they could miss four matches – at least.

  • 12:00 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: The Australian players who would be in Pakistan may miss the first few IPL games. They could miss the first two weeks, that would mean four games.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Remember, the LIVE coverage of the mega auction will start at 11:00 AM IST on February 12. But, the process of auctioning would start at 12:00 PM IST.

  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: The biggest base price is INR 2 crore, followed by INR 1.5 crore and INR 1 crore. The rest of the price brackets are INR 50 lakh and INR 20 lakh. A total of 17 Indian and 33 overseas players are in the Rs. 2 crore bracket.