IPL 2022 Mega Auction News, Feb 10 LIVE

With a couple of days left for the two-day IPL 2022 auction where 590 players would go under the hammer, the buzz is palpable on social media as teams get ready with their final plans for the auction. Reports suggest that English players have got the nod to participate in the full IPL season.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ex-MI Star Krunal Pandya Has a Message For All Franchises Ahead of Mega Auction

Meanwhile, the auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Also Read - IPL Mega Auction 2022: Influenced by Andre Russell, Fellow West Indian Can Be A Game-Changer at Auctions | Bidding War

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad. Also Read - Deepak Hooda Confesses His Dream of Getting Debut Cap From Either Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni

Live Updates

  • 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: A few U-19 Indian players also could set the auction on fire. Players like Yash Dhull and Raj Bawa would be on the radar of a number of teams.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: West Indies allrounder Odean Smith has confessed that he is really excited about the IPL auction. He also admitted that the hopes are high.

  • 11:15 AM IST

  • 11:10 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: A number of teams would be looking for a captain. That will make Shreyas Iyer a key player at the auction. Reports suggest RCB has a budget for the ex-DC captain.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: With Australian and Bangladeshi cricketers’ participation for the full season not certain, it would be interesting how aggressively franchises are willing to go for them.

  • 10:53 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: England, New Zealand, and South Africa cricket boards give a green signal to players to participate for full IPL season. On the other hand, Australian and Bangladeshi players have got conditional clearances.

  • 10:50 AM IST

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Reports suggest Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting would not be present for the auction. Saba Karim, who is the talent scout of DC, would be at the Capitals table during the auction.

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Hardik Pandya, who would be leading his home-state Ahmedabad, admitted it was a ‘special’ feeling. Eyes would be on him as he is making a comeback of sorts to cricket.

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Kieron Pollard did not feature in the second ODI versus India. Reports suggest he may have picked up an injury. That would concern the Mumbai franchise ahead of the season.