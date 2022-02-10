IPL 2022 Mega Auction News, Feb 10 LIVE

With a couple of days left for the two-day IPL 2022 auction where 590 players would go under the hammer, the buzz is palpable on social media as teams get ready with their final plans for the auction. Reports suggest that English players have got the nod to participate in the full IPL season.Also Read - IPL Auctions Will Be Highly Competitive, Teams Have To Be Well-Prepared, Says Delhi Capitals' Pravin Amre

Meanwhile, the auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Streaming: Date, Time And All You Need to Know

IPL 2022 would be bigger because of the addition of Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans. KL Rahul is set to lead the Lucknow-based franchise, while Hardik Pandya would be the captain of Ahmedabad. Also Read - IPL 2022: Ex-MI Star Krunal Pandya Has a Message For All Franchises Ahead of Mega Auction

Live Updates

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Reports suggest that Harshal Patel and Devdutt Padikkal feature in RCB’s wishlist. While Patel bagged the Purple Cap in 2021, Padikkal got the side off to brilliant starts.

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Certainly, many players would be nervous with the clock ticking down. We are just a little more than a day away from what is being touted as a very important auction.

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Plaudits reckon the bidding at the IPL mega auction would be a heated affair that is because some franchises would have a certain player on their radar and they would up the bidding for that.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Ashwin has hailed MS Dhoni. He reckons the finisher does not get highlighted like the captain. Ashwin has already expressed his desire to play for CSK.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: As per reports, young wicket-keeper from Kerala Mohammed Azharuddeen wants to play with Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Azharuddeen has kept his base price at 20 Lakhs. It is noteworthy that Azharuddeen didn’t get a single game for RCB last year.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar feels that uncapped Indian players must have a salary cap as there is chance that young players will get easy money and may get spoilt in the future.

  • 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Punjab Kings will head into the mega auction with the highest purse (72 cr.) available followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (68 cr.). Delhi Capitals have the lowest purse (47.5 cr.).

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Sanju Samson reckons the upcoming auction is important because it will set the base for the next 5-6 years. A few franchises would eye Samson as well.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Ajinkya Rahane sounds confident ahead of the IPL auction. Rahane claims he has a good record in the tournament in a recent interview.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2022 Auction News Updates, Feb 10: Delhi Capitals’ Pravin Amre reckons the upcoming Mega auction is going to be a competitive affair. 590 players go under the hammer to win a spot in the biggest T20 league in the world.