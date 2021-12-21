Mumbai: With the Indian Premier League returning to its home – India – spinners would be the key for franchises at the auction. That is the case because of the nature of the pitches in India. While some top spinners have already been released by the franchises at the Retention, they would be up for auction in the early part of 2022. At the auction, some spinners would be at the top of the wishlist of franchises.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Tentative Date Revealed, Event Likely to be a Two-Day Affair

Rashid Khan: He is arguably the best spinner in the world and reports suggest he has already been placed a tempting offer by yet-to-be-named Lucknow. If he is bought at the draft then he would surely fetch a massive amount. Reports also suggest that he did not like the price that was offered to him by SRH and that was one of the reasons why he was released. In 76 IPL games, he has picked up 93 wickets at a stunning economy of 6.33 runs per over.