Mumbai: In tentatively a month from now, a huge pool of players would go under the hammer at the IPL mega auction. With franchises having been forced to make some tough choices at the Retention, they have had to part ways with senior Indian stars. While fortunes are set to change at the mega auction, there are a few Indian released players above the age of 35 who could still break the bank – as they say, ‘Old is Gold’.Also Read - IPL Mega Auction: Aakash Chopra Expects Lucknow Franchise to go After KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya After Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir Appointment

Suresh Raina: He is popularly hailed as Mr. IPL for his heroics in the lucrative league. He is among the leading run-getters in the history of the league. An ex-member of CSK could fetch a whopping amount at the auction because of the experience he will bring to the table. His know-how of the game and players is bound to help. Ahmedabad, the new IPL team, could very well bid for him. Also Read - IPL 2022: Gautam Gambhir Appointed as Mentor by Yet-to-be-Named Lucknow Ahead of Auction

Ravi Ashwin: He is 35 and has been released by Delhi Capitals at the Retention. He has led an IPL team in the past and is a top bowler. A few franchises would certainly have him on their wishlist also because in 2022 – the tournament would return to India. Also Read - Lucknow or Ahmedabad? Two Teams Who Would Benefit Signing Yuzvendra Chahal Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Shikhar Dhawan: The opener has a lot of experience and had been contributing well to his ex-team in IPL. He was left out as they could retain only four. He still has a lot of cricket left in him and would be a wise buy for any franchise.