Bengaluru: And finally, the start time of the much-awaited two-day IPL 2022 auction has been revealed. The official Twitter handle of Star Sports revealed the time. The auction process will start at 11 AM IST in the morning. The auction will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports. Also, the ownership has moved on from VIVO to TATA, which means it would be called TATA IPL 2022 Auction.Also Read - Yash Dhull 'Not Thinking About IPL Auctions' After Winning U-19 World Cup 2022

The live streaming of the two-day auction in Bengaluru would be available on Disney+Hotstar and the broadcast on TV would be on Star Sports. Also Read - Virat Kohli Told me Something I Will Never Forget, RCB Star Mohammed Siraj Ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

It promises to be bigger and better. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: T. Natarajan Reveals Plans Ahead of IPL Season, Says 'Focusing on Yorkers And Cutters'

The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams’ future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin. Catch every move from the mega auction: Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/ECigmZQtBN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 8, 2022

A total of 590 cricketers have been shortlisted by the BCCI. These 590 cricketers would go under the hammer over the period of two days.