IPL 2022 Mega Auction Latest News Today: One of the uncapped players so far, Abhinav Sadarangani was on Saturday sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.60 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction that is being held in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, Abhinav Sadarangani became the latest face of the IPL's classic rags to riches youngster to get a big upgrade on his base price. The development came after Priyam Garg was landed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

Who is Abhinav Sadarangani? Born on 16 September 1994, Abhinav Sadarangani is an Indian cricketer. As per updates, Sadarangani made his Twenty20 debut on 16 November 2021 for Karnataka in the preliminary quarter-finals of the 2021–22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he top-scored in the match with 70 not out.

Sadarangani had also made his List A debut on 19 December 2021 for Karnataka in the preliminary quarter-finals of the 2021–22 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Lesser-Known Facts About Abhinav Sadarangani:

Abhinav is a right-handed batter and can bowl right-arm leg-break.

He generally plays for Karnataka in the domestic circuit.

In 2021, he made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut season against Saurashtra.

He had scored unbeaten 70 runs off 49 deliveries on his Syed Mushtaq Ali debut.

Moreover, he had also scored 46 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 final in a losing cause against Tamil Nadu.

Apart from all this, he has played for Hubli Tigers, Bellary Tuskers in Karnataka Premier League.

In the mega IPL auction today, a total of 590 cricketers are up for grabs, and of those, a mind-boggling 228 are capped players, while the Australians make up the biggest overseas portion with 47 enlisted players.

After the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, the 10 teams in the leagueare looking forward for bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 590 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

All about Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans (GT) are one of the two franchises in the IPL from the upcoming season onwards. The franchise was acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a whopping Rs 56, 25 crores. In the mega IPL auction, the Gujarat Titans is looking to make some impressive buys.

Here’s a list of players bought by Gujarat Titans so far: