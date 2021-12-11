Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings released Suresh Raina and that was very much on the cards considering they could only retain four players. While some are finding it to be a wise call, others believe Raina is irreplaceable. The classy left-hander is 34 and had not had a very good 2021 season after having pulled out the year before. He has also retired from international cricket which means he is not playing cricket at the highest level throughout the year. Then why shell out money for Raina?Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando Could Break The Bank. Here's Why | WATCH VIDEO

Here is why the two new franchises – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – could gun for him:

Experience Has no Substitute: Raina, also known as Mr. IPL, has been one of the major reasons for CSK's success over the years. He has won innumerable matches for them. He has played a lot of IPL cricket and that knowledge is like currency the new franchises could do well to get on their side.

He Has Time, Still: Raina is 35 and looks fit enough to push himself for the next 2-3 seasons. The new franchises would be benefitted from his experience and knowledge. If he can play for a couple of seasons, by then – the franchises would have built a team. Raina can be used in the mix to build.