Mumbai: The much-awaited IPL mega auction was slated to take place in the first week of January after the player draft. But now, an InsideSport report states that the auction has been delayed because of Team Ahmedabad’s alleged links with betting companies issue. Only once that gets sorted can things move on.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Why New Franchises Lucknow, Ahmedabad Have Not Signed Any Player at Draft

“Ahmedabad team issue will be sorted next week. Though the IPL GC will formally finalize and announce the Mega-Auction dates it is likely to be conducted in the 2nd week of January,” said one of the top BCCI officials after the AGM in Kolkata. However, BCCI is yet to offer any clarity. Also Read - Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli Captaincy Debate: Gautam Gambhir Weighs in Ahead of South Africa Tour

(More to follow) Also Read - VIRAL Video: When Rohit Sharma Confessed to Being Yuvraj Singh's Biggest Fan!