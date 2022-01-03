Mumbai: With the mega auction set to take place in a month from now, franchises would already have zeroed in on players they would like to lap up. At the retention that took place recently, teams had to let go of some big names as they could only retain four players. Now, at the mega auction – a few teams would like to get back their old warhorses and one of them would be Royal Challengers Bangalore.Also Read - India vs South Africa: Rahul Dravid Says Virat Kohli Will Attend Press Conference Ahead Of His 100th Test At Cape Town

RCB is one of the few franchises that are yet to win the silverware. They would like to change that and the process would start at the auction. Given the format, a core team is very necessary and hence here are the released RCB players who could get a bid…

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has been Virat Kohli's go-to bowler. Unfortunately, he had to be released and the choice must have been difficult for the team. Chahal has the experience of playing in India and could be an asset. RCB would surely bid for him.

Harshal Patel: The seamer was the Purple Cap-owner in the 2021 edition, yet he had to be released. It is possible RCB get him back just to reward him for his show in the last season. Also, if he does not get a bid from RCB that would send the wrong signal.