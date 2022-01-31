New Delhi: Former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir made it clear that they are looking for players who are honest and are willing to prioritise playing for Lucknow in those two months of IPL rather than eyeing an India cap which may come as a by-product at most.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Captain Hardik Pandya Flaunts His New Hairstyle Ahead of Auction Season | SEE PIC

“We want players who are honest, want to play for the franchise and who do not think of playing for India in those two months. Playing for India is a by-product. We want performances for Lucknow,” the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain told NDTV in an exclusive interview. Also Read - IPL 2022 Auction: Not Harshal Patel or Avesh Khan; Aakash Chopra Predicts Deepak Chahar as Most Expensive Indian Pacer

Talking about KL Rahul who is being paid a whopping ₹17 crore by the franchise, Gambhir said, “It is for the support staff to make him feel free. The biggest burden will not be the price tag but the pressure to perform.” Also Read - CSK Becomes Country's First Unicorn Sports Enterprise, Goes Past Parent Entity

Sanjiv Goenka, who is the owner of the Lucknow franchise said that appointing Rahul as the captain was a no brainer and he was left impressed by his cool and unflappable temperament.

“Appointing KL as captain was no brainer. We approached him and there was a meeting of minds. I am very impressed with his cool approach and unflappable temperament. He is not very expressive and that’s also the way I am,” Goenka added.

“Gautam suggested we go in with an uncapped player. Bishnoi is a wicket-taker and an outstanding fielder. The combination is very good,” he further said.

Talking about the importance of winning a lot of matches that eventually will enhance brand value, Goenka reckons, “If you have more players of the national team in the IPL team, it will add to brand value. Eventually what will enhance brand value is wins. One needs to perform to win and compete effectively.”