New Delhi: MI skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined INR 24 lakh for maintaining slow over rate for the second time in this year's IPL. The rest of the members of the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower, as the team failed to maintain the over rate in the match played at the MCA Stadium, here on Wednesday.

As this was the team's second offence of the season, Mumbai Indians were handed the maximum fine allowed under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over rate offence, the IPL informed in a release after Mumbai Indians slumped to their fifth defeat in five matches on Wednesday.

As per the press release on the IPL website – "The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium, Pune on April 13. This was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower."

Superb batting by Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal followed by a brilliant bowling effort by Odean Smith (4/30) helped Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in Match 23 of IPL 2022.

Chasing a big total, skipper Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai an aggressive start by hitting a few cracking boundaries. However, the MI skipper departed early and that give PBKS a chance to make a startling comeback in the match.

