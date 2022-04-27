New Delhi: India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was spotted wearing customised Adidas sneakers during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on 24th April. These sneakers designed by Aaquib Wani had the inputs from Rohit himself and laid emphasis on saving the oceans. The sneakers had a illustration of whale, red sea corals and plants.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad: GT Up Against SRH For Battle of Supermacy

Rohit, after the match, shared the photo of the sneakers on his official Instagram account with this caption:

"The ocean is my happy place. It's a world like no other and it must be protected. One of the biggest threats to our ocean health is plastic! it is polluting our oceans and it's not just our marine life that's paying the price. Our well being is HUGELY dependent on our oceans. No oceans, no human life. The smallest and most effective step you can take – Dont throw trash in the ocean and stop those around you from doing so.

Together with @adidasIndia we are here to take charge to create a sustainable planet.

For every run I score in this years IPL, @adidasIndia will pick up 10 plastic bottles from the beaches in Mumbai.”

See the viral Instagram post here:

Mumbai Indians is probably going through their worst IPL season so far. With 8 losses from 8 matches, Rohit Sharma led team will battle it out against Rajasthan Royals on 30 April in quest for their maiden victory.